New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The government on Friday issued orders for elevation of five judges of various High Courts as Chief Justices.

According to a Press Communique issued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the appointments were made by President Droupadi Murmu. Chief Justices of four High Courts have been transferred.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, who has been serving as Acting Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, will now assume the role as Chief Justice of the same court.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru, a judge of the Delhi High Court, has been appointed as Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court.

Justice Ashutosh Kumar, who has been serving as Acting Chief Justice of the Patna High Court, will lead the Gauhati High Court as its new Chief Justice.

Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, who is a judge in the Patna High Court, will take charge as its Chief Justice of the same court.

Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan, a in Himachal Pradesh High Court, has been designated as Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

The judicial elevations align with recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai, on May 26, 2025. The move aims to reinforce leadership and efficiency across the nation's higher judiciary.

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court, will now take this role in Madras High Court.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh has been transferred as Chief Justice from Tripura to the Telangana High Court.

Justice MS Ramachandra Rao, serving as the Chief Justice of the Jharkhand High Court, will now take this role in Tripura High Court.

Justice K.R. Shriram, who held the position of Chief Justice in the Madras High Court, has been transferred to the Rajasthan High Court. (ANI)

