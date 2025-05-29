New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): In an ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration, the East District Police of Delhi have apprehended five Bangladeshi nationals, including three minors, residing illegally in the National Capital Region, Delhi Police said.

The apprehended individuals have been identified as Md Shaheen (30), his wife Rujeena (26), and their three children: a 14-year-old son, a nine-year-old daughter, and a four-year-old son. All are residents of Shimulbari village, Police Station Phulbari, Kurigram district, Rangpur, Bangladesh.

The individuals had reportedly entered India through unauthorised riverine routes along the Indo-Bangladesh border and were living covertly in the Anand Vihar area of East Delhi to avoid detection.

DCP East Abhishek Dhania said, "The operation was conducted on May 28 by a Special Staff team and the overall guidance of senior district police officials. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the team deployed a mix of human intelligence and technical surveillance to locate the suspects."

Upon being apprehended, the individuals failed to produce any documents establishing Indian nationality. A detailed examination of their mobile phones revealed digital evidence, including photographs of Bangladeshi identity documents, confirming their illegal status in India.

In accordance with legal procedures, deportation proceedings have been initiated in coordination with the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), Delhi.

This operation forms part of a broader drive launched on November 19, 2024, aimed at identifying and acting against illegal immigrants in the district. Since the launch of the drive, 20 illegal Bangladeshi immigrants have been identified and deported, DCP Dhania said.

Delhi Police reiterated their commitment to maintaining internal security and enforcing immigration laws, stressing that efforts to locate and remove illegal immigrants from the region will continue with unwavering focus. (ANI)

