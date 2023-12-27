Latur, Dec 27 (PTI) Five occupants of a taxi including its driver were injured after the vehicle rammed into a parked empty school bus in Maharashtra's Latur district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am on the Ausa-Latur highway near a school in Peth village. The vehicle was going towards Ausa from Latur at the time.

The injured persons are being treated at a government hospital in Latur, he added.

