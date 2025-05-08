Kota (Rajasthan) May 8 (PTI) Five people were killed on the spot and 18 others sustained injuries after a tractor trolley they were travelling in overturned and fell into a ditch along the state highway 29 at around 11.30 am on Thursday.

Three women and two girls aged around eight years died in the accident, which happened near Khatkad village under Raithal police station limits in Bundi district.

According to Raithal Station House Officer (SHO) Rajaram, the mishap happened when the driver of the tractor trolley attempted to avert collision with a bike rider.

There were around 25 people, all residents of Chotra ka Kheda village, in the trolley. The passengers were heading to attend a mass wedding of Bairwa community scheduled at Matunda village on Thursday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Jyoti (35), Shantibai (55), Krishana (20), Kiran (8) and Komal (8). Their bodies have been handed over to the family after post-mortem, the SHO said.

Eighteen women, including four minor girls and a boy, were injured and rushed to Bundi district hospital. Two of them, who were in a critical condition, were later referred to MBS Hospital in Kota, Rajaram said.

Meanwhile, on being informed about the mishap, Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla directed district officials to ensure proper medical care and assistance to the injured. He also conveyed his condolences to the kin of the deceased.

Kota Divisional Commissioner Rajendra Singh Shekhawat, Bundi Collector Akshya Godara and Bundi Superintendent of Police Rajendra Kumar Meena visited the Bundi district hospital to monitor arrangements for treatment of the injured.

Shekhawat delivered necessary instructions to the medical staff in the presence of Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr O P Samariya and other district officials.

