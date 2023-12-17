Nagpur, December 17: At least five people were killed in a blast at an explosives manufacturing company in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Sunday, police said. The blast took place at 9 am in a cast booster unit of the Solar Industries in Bazaargaon area, a senior police official told PTI. At least five people were killed, he said. Maharashtra Blast: Two Killed, Six Injured in Gas Container Explosion in Thane.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)