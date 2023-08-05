New Delhi [India], August 5 (ANI): A five-member delegation of the ruling Awami League of Bangladesh will visit India from August 6 to 9 on the invitation of the BJP to enhance party-to-party interaction.

"As a part of the KNOW BJP initiative, a five-member delegation of the Bangladesh Awami League will be visiting India from 6th to 9th August 2023 at the invitation of the Bharatiya Janata Party," a BJP press release stated.

The visit aims to enhance party-to-party interaction and enable the delegation to understand the vision and functioning of the BJP.

"The delegations who are going to visit are as follows: Dr Md Abdur Razzak MP, Minister, Ministry of Agriculture, Peoples ‘Republic of Bangladesh and Presidium Member, Bangladesh Awami League Central Executive Committee, Dr Hassan Mahmood MP, Minister, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh and Joint-General Secretary, Bangladesh Awami League Central Executive Committee, Aroma Dutta MP, Member of Parliament, Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh; Member, Advisory Committee, Bangladesh Awami League, Sujit Roy Nandi, Organizing Secretary, Bangladesh Awami League Central Executive Committee and Merina Jahan MP, Member of Parliament, Peoples' Republic of Bangladesh and Executive Member, Bangladesh Awami League Central Executive Committee," the release stated.

According to the release, during the visit, the delegates will be meeting the BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and other senior party leaders.

Nadda announced the “KNOW BJP” initiative for the external outreach of the party on its 43rd foundation day last year. (ANI)

