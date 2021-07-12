New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Five more people were apprehended in the Bara Hindu Rao firing case following a shootout with police in Shastri Park here on Sunday, taking the total number of those in custody to nine, officials said.

The shootout took place around 11.15 pm between the northern range team of the Delhi Police's Special Cell and the criminals, they added.

During the encounter, 37-year-old alleged mastermind Mohd Danish and four more criminals, Soiab Sidduque (26), Sarafat Ali (35), Sonu (32) and Satender Kumar (30), sustained injuries, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

All of them have been shifted to a hospital for treatment, he said.

Four people were earlier arrested in connection with the firing incident in the Bara Hindu Rao area that left two people dead, the police said.

They were identified as Rahul alias Charlie (23) and Himanshu (21) of Nand Nagri, and Mehtab (52) and Feroz.

The incident had taken place on Thursday in north Delhi's Filmistan Road.

Police said they were hired allegedly by a local builder to threaten a businessman, Mohd Naeem Ahmed, and his nephew Munib over a property-related matter.

On Thursday, three of the four men stopped the businessman's car and started quarrelling with him and Munib, they said.

However, some people gathered and overpowered two of them. But after a while they managed to escape, police said.

Later, the men returned and opened fire, targeting Ahmed and Munib. Unfortunately, two passerby came in their line of fire and were killed, police said, adding that one of the deceased had been identified as Sanjay Rajput (30) while the identity of the other is being ascertained.

Police said they are also probing if the conspiracy to eliminate Ahmed and his nephew was hatched in Tihar jail with the help a local criminal lodged there.

They said Feroz is one of the conspirators of the crime and was present at incident site.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)