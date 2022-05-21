Bijnor, May 21 (PTI) Five persons allegedly involved in cow slaughter were arrested with 10 kg beef from Noorpur area here, police said on Saturday.

Four country-made pistols, ammunition, knives and equipment used for butchering were also seized from their possession, Noorpur Station House Officer Dheeraj Kumar said.

On Friday evening, when efforts were made to arrest the accused, they fired on the police, and tried to flee. However, police cordoned off the area and arrested Akram, Saddam, Furkan, Fahad and Farman, and recovered around 10-kg beef from them, the SHO said.

