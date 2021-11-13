New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Five persons were safely rescued after a jacket manufacturing factory near Seelampur Police Station caught fire on Saturday.

The fire is under control now.

As per Delhi Fire Service, information about the fire was received around 7:45 pm. Sixteen fire tenders were rushed to the spot. (ANI)

