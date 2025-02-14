Ghaziabad, Feb 14 (PTI) Five members of a robbery gang were arrested following a police encounter in Muradnagar on Friday, while one member managed to escape, an official said.

Four of those arrested sustained injuries to their legs and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, he added.

Also Read | 38th National Games in Uttarakhand Conclude With Grand Ceremony, Amit Shah Praises 'Excellent Arrangements' Made by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami-Led Government.

The injured suspects have been identified as Sharukh, Abhishek Jatav, Nadeem, and Shivansh, all aged 25.

A fifth suspect, Harish, was arrested unhurt, while the sixth managed to flee, taking advantage of the commotion, the officer added.

Also Read | Jharkhand Honour Killing: Elderly Man, 2 Sons Arrested for Killing Daughter in Koderma.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said in a press conference that a SWAT team and Muradnagar police were conducting routine checks when they signalled six suspects on motorcycles to stop.

Instead of complying, the suspects made a swift U-turn toward the Ganga Canal water regulator.

When police pursued them and attempted to corner their bikes, the suspects opened fire on the officers "with the intent to kill," Tiwari said.

"In self-defense, the police retaliated, injuring four suspects in the legs. They fell from their bikes on the canal embankment and were taken to the hospital for treatment," he added.

During interrogation, the arrested men confessed to robbing a ghee and oil wholesale trader, Satish Chand Garg, and his accountant, Babloo, on the night of February 13, police said.

The gang intercepted the victims as they were heading home.

Mistakenly believing the accountant was carrying a large sum, they snatched a bag containing sale and stock registers, shop keys, and Rs 2,800 in cash, the police said.

When Babloo resisted, one of the robbers shot him in the thigh. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

"The trader also became a target, but the injured accountant managed to push him back, allowing him to escape unharmed," DCP Tiwari said.

Following the robbery, rumours spread in Muradnagar that Rs 8.5 lakh had been looted, triggering public outrage and demands for swift police action.

However, during the investigation, the trader's family and the accountant confirmed that only Rs 2,800, keys, and registers were stolen, Tiwari clarified.

Police have launched a search operation for the sixth suspect, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)