Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) Police have registered a case against five transgender persons for allegedly assaulting public servants and obstructing an anti-encroachment drive undertaken by the local civic body in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The incident occurred on July 28 when officials of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation's (NMMC) anti-encroachment department and police reached a ground in Rabale area to clear an alleged encroachment.

Also Read | 'One of the Nicest Places I've Run', Omar Abdullah Praises Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront During Gujarat Visit (See Pics).

The ground, located opposite the Rabale police station, had allegedly been occupied by a group of transgender persons, the official from Rabale police station said.

"There were 10 to 12 individuals present on the encroached plot. When the officials reached the spot, the group entered into a heated argument, used abusive language, and allegedly behaved arrogantly and pushed the civic and police staff," he said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 31, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

They also attempted to confront the personnel, making provocative gestures and blocking traffic, thereby obstructing them from carrying out their duty, the police said.

Five of the them were picked up for questioning and brought to the police station where they allegedly abused the security personnel on duty, the official said.

The five transgender persons were detained and a case was registered against them under relevant Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections and the Mumbai Police Act, he said.

A probe was on into the case.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)