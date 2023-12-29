Pune, Dec 29 (PTI) At least five vehicles collided with each other in Katraj tunnel on Mumbai-Bengaluru highway on Friday afternoon, though no one was hurt in the incident, a Pune police official said.

Some work was underway in the tunnel when a truck applied brakes suddenly, causing four vehicles following it to crash into each other, the Bharti Vidyapeeth police station official said.

Also Read | Bihar: Aircraft Gets Stuck Under Flyover in Motihari, Causes Traffic Jams on National Highway 28 (Watch Video).

"No one was hurt in the incident. Traffic on the route was normalised after the vehicles involved in the pile-up were removed," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)