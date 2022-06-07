Panaji, Jun 7 (PTI) Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday said flights will start landing at the Greenfield International Airport at Mopa in North Goa from September 1.

Also Read | ‘Country Now Power Surplus in Comparison to What It Was in 2014,’ Says Power Minister RK Singh.

The first phase of the airport would be commissioned between August 15 and 31, the chief minister during a function held to distribute appointment and admission letters of GMR Goa.

Also Read | Delhi Weather Update: Heatwave Sears Parts of National Capital, Relief Likely on Weekend.

The airport is built by GMR Goa International Airport Limited (GGIAL), a subsidiary of GMR Airports Limited (GAL). “The Mopa Airport will be inaugurated sometime between August 15 and 31, and flights will start landing at the facility from September 1 onwards,” Sawant said.

Manpower trained by the GGIAL, as a part of an agreement with the state government, will be employed at the airport. Besides the existing manpower recruited for the project, 1,000 more recruitments will be done at the airport in the next six months, he said.

The GGIAL has introduced 20 aviation sector courses affiliated to the National Skill Development Centre, he said.

“The state government in partnership with the GGIAL is committed to creating skilled human resource required for the facility,” Sawant said.

The chief minister further appealed to youths to “grab opportunities in the private sector”.

“Government jobs are not the only jobs. There are opportunities in the private sector as well. If we don't grab them now, the youth from outside the state will grab them,” Sawant said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)