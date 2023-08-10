Sheohar (Bihar) [India], August 10 (ANI): The threat of flood looms large in the Sheohar district of Bihar due to the increase in the water level of the Bagmati River.

In Narkatiya village flood water has already entered the houses of people.

The electricity poles in the village have snapped due to which power services in the area have been disrupted.

The traffic has to a complete standstill as there is a heavy flow of water on Shivhar-Motihari State Highway (SH)-54.

In addition, there is a leakage in the under-construction protective levee in Belwa.

Ramshankar, District Collector, Sheohar, said, “Due to the flood, leakage has been reported in the protective levee in Belwa, where work is being done to stop the leakage at a fast pace, I have personally inspected and given necessary instructions, CO and officers of Bagmati Division are camping there. Soon the leakage will be stopped.”

Due to continuous rains in the Terai region of Nepal, the Bagmati River has started rising leading to the threat of flood in Sheohar District. (ANI)

