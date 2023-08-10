Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 10: Joint forces of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Indian Army have busted a terrorist module at Uri in Baramulla district of the union territory, arresting three people and recovering arms and ammunition from them.

Case under UA (P) Act & Arms Act has been registered. Jammu and Kashmir: Entire Terror Ecosystem Will Soon Crumble in Union Territory, Says LG Manoj Sinha.

"A terrorist module has been busted in Uri Baramulla, and 3 terrorist associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit have been arrested. Arms and ammunition were recovered from them, and a case under UA(P) Act & Arms Act registered," said the police.

According to officials, joint forces of Baramulla Police and Army's 16 Sikh Light Infantry, during joint patrolling and area domination at Churunda Uri, noticed one suspected person, who was roaming in the area. He tried to flee while noticing patrolling party. But he was apprehended tactfully.

Two grenades were recovered from him and he was taken into custody immediately. He was later identified as Showkat Ali Awan, resident of Churunda, Uri, said the police. Poonch Encounter: Four Terrorists Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

During further questioning, he revealed the names of his accomplices Ahmad Din, resident of Churunda, and Mohammad Sadeeq Khatana, resident of Churunda. They were questioned and upon their disclosure two Grenades, one Chinese Pistol, one Pistol Magazine and four live rounds were recovered from them, the police added.

According to the police, accused are involved in cross border smuggling of arms and ammunition at the behest of Pakistan based terror handlers and they distribute the weapons to LeT terrorists for carrying out terror activities.

Case under Indian Arms Act & UA(P) Act was registered in Police Station Uri, and investigations are on in the matter, said the police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)