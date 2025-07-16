Patna, Jul 16 (PTI) Several low-lying areas in Bihar's Nalanda district experienced a flood-like situation on Wednesday as surging waters of the Falgu River overtopped the Dhuribigaha Barrage, causing a breach in the embankment following heavy rainfall in neighbouring Jharkhand over the past few days, officials said.

No casualty has been reported so far.

According to a statement issued by the Water Resources Department of the state government, "Due to continuous heavy rainfall in various districts of Jharkhand, an unexpected rise in the water level of the Falgu River has been observed. At 11 am on Wednesday, 1,15,308 cusecs of water was released from the Uderasthan Barrage -- the highest ever recorded at this site. It is also reported that a breach occurred near Dhuribigaha in Nalanda district due to overtopping."

The water level recorded at the Manpur Bridge gauge station on the Falgu River was 112.86 metres, which is 0.5 metres higher than the previous highest level, it said.

"The breach was reported by the chief engineer present at the site, who was engaged in capping operations. Following this, the department immediately initiated flood protection work at the affected location.

"Considering the severity of the situation, senior officers at the headquarters level have been directed to provide immediate support and consultation to regional officials for the protection of embankments, zamindari dams, and other structures situated along the Falgu and its tributaries," it said.

The Water Resources Department is continuously monitoring the situation and is fully prepared to tackle any potential disaster, it said.

Locals said several low-lying areas in Nalanda experienced a flood-like situation on Wednesday.

