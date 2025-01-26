New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) Flower petals were showered on the Kartavya Path from Mi-17 IV choppers of the Indian Air Force's 129 Helicopter Unit.

The helicopters carried the National Ensign along with the respective service ensigns of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Flying in a 'dhwaj formation', the helicopters showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade.

Trooping the National Flag, the formation of helicopters was led by Group Captain Alok Ahlawat.

