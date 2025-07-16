Bhubaneswar, Jul 16 (PTI) The condition of Jyotiprakash Biswal, a student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore who sustained serious burn injuries in his attempt to save the woman who set herself ablaze on the campus on July 12, is stable now, doctors said on Wednesday.

Biswal was the lone student on the campus who tried to save the 20-year-old woman student when she set herself on fire protesting denial of justice in a sexual harassment case against a teacher.

While the woman student sustained about 95 per cent burn injuries on her body, Biswal received burn injuries in both hands, face and arm in his bid to save her. The woman student succumbed to burn injuries at AIIMS Bhubaneswar on Monday night.

Biswal is under treatment at the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack and recovering from his injuries, head of the plastic surgery department Dr Bibhuti Nayak, said, adding that it may take another 10/20 days to discharge him unless there is no skin grafting.

Dr Naik said, Biswal's lungs have been affected as he might have inhaled a lot of smoke while saving the burning woman. "We are doing appropriate treatment and exercise to overcome the problem," he said.

The SCB Medical College Hospital doctors claimed that Jyoti Prakash was being provided proper medical treatment completely free of cost. "He is able to speak properly and eat normal, nutritious food as per the requirements of a burn patient," the doctor said.

However, Biswal's father said that the student has not been given any assistance so far.

Odisha Health and Family Welfare Minister Mukesh Mahaling said that Biswal is provided with the best of medical treatment at SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack.

In a post on X, the minister said he had spoken to Jyotiprakash's mother over the phone to enquire about his condition and assured her of all support.

"The government is committed to ensuring that Jyotiprakash receives the best possible treatment. Special instructions have been given to the medical team at SCB to provide focused care. I pray to the Almighty for his speedy recovery," the minister said.

