New Delhi, Jun 23 (PTI) Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday directed PWD officials to focus on strengthening roads and making them aesthetically appealing, an official statement said.

Sisodia issued the instructions after inspecting the road stretch from Delhi Vidhan Sabha to Chandagi Ram Akhara, it said.

Sisodia said Delhi's roads will soon be durable and aesthetically appealing as the government's aim is to provide a pleasant and hassle-free commuting experience to everyone.

To make Delhi roads "world-class", the government is focusing on strengthening them and making them beautiful, the statement quoting Sisodia said.

During the inspection, Sisodia directed PWD officials to not just focus on strengthening the roads but also making them aesthetically appealing and beautiful.

"Maintenance work of all roads should be done on priority and with full commitment. Any laxity on the part of PWD officials will not be tolerated,” the statement quoting Sisodia said.

He added that engineers must look into every detail of road aesthetics and ensure that they are well-maintained, smooth, and have green belts on either side.

During the visit, Sisodia, who holds the PWD portfolio, spotted cracks at various spots and directed the engineers to get it repaired on time before it leads to any inconvenience to the commuters.

He also directed officials to get the reaccepting of roads done soon.

Sisodia said engineers on duty need to ensure that markings on roads are extremely important and must not go invisible at any time of the year and field officers should keep a check on this at priority, the statement said.

"The department need not to wait for a bigger project for landscaping and maintaining greenery around this road. All the horticultural requirements of the road must be fulfilled and maintained from time to time," Sisodia said.

He also instructed officials to plant better varieties of saplings at the central verge and maintain greenery on either side of the road.

