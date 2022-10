Kolkata, Oct 18 (PTI) Former footballer Subrata Bhattacharjee was hospitalised after he tested positive for dengue on Tuesday, the hospital official confirmed.

The 69-year-old former Mohun Bagan striker was suffering from high fever for the last four days and was taken to the hospital after he tested positive for dengue.

"His platelet count is too low. But there is nothing to worry about. He is very weak," a senior doctor of the hospital told PTI.

West Bengal reported 1,091 new cases of thefever in the state on Tuesday, a senior official of the health department said.

"The increase in the number for the day is attributed to more tests and portal entry of some reports pending since yesterday," he added.

