Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): On the eve of Chaitra Navratri, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra announced that on this auspicious occasion, the idol of Ram Lalla will wear special clothes.

The trust on its official X handle tweeted, "The vastra that Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla Sarkar is wearing today is very special. It is for the first time after the Pran Pratishtha that the style of Prabhu's clothing has been changed. Mayur and other Vaishnava symbols have been crafted using colourful resham and zari."

The trust had said that from the first day of Chaitra Navratri, April 9, till Ram Navami, April 17, the idol of Ram Lalla will wear clothes made of special hand-woven, and hand-spun khadi cotton. And the vastras will be decorated with real silver and gold khaddi hand-block prints, with the block prints used in printing the vastra inspired by Vaishnav Chinha.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled on January 22 at the 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony' which involved hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.

The festival of Chaitra Navratri is celebrated for nine days and Ram Navami falls on the ninth day of the festival. People celebrate the occasion by fasting and worshipping the nine forms of Goddess Durga. (ANI)

