Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 10 (ANI): A foreign student at the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in Uttarakhand has tested positive for COVID-19, while the reports of four other students from abroad have come negative, informed IIT administration.

The student had reached India on September 28, it added.

Also Read | Coal Shortage in India: States Stare at Power Blackout Due to Depleting Coal Stock; Here’s Everything You Need to Know About Looming Energy Crisis.

The infected foreign student and others who came in contact with him have been isolated, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)