Uttarkashi, Aug 21 (PTI) A foreign tourist on a trek to Dodital in Uttarkashi district has gone missing, a forest department official said on Sunday.

Also Read | Mumbai: BEST Will Have 100% Green Energy Buses by 2023, Says General Manager Lokesh Chandra.

The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and a forest department team carried out a search operation in the valley on Sunday to trace him but failed to find him.

Also Read | KT Rama Rao Asks Amit Shah To Speak on Release of Convicts in Bilkis Bano Rape Case.

Range officer Badahat Mahesh Panwar said the tourist was last seen at Manjhi Tok, five km from Dodital where he had tea. He is said to have been accompanied by a woman.

Apparently in his 60s, Rajeev Rao, a native of Andhra Pradesh, is a US citizen, Maneri police station SHO KK Lunthi said.

People said the missing tourist had attended the Devdoli Yatra of Ganeshpur village and suddenly disappeared somewhere in the middle of the way. PTI COR ALM

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)