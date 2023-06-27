Noida, Jun 27 (PTI) A 68-year-old woman died in Greater Noida on Tuesday after she was allegedly hit by a scooter with a foreigner riding it, police officials said.

The foreigner, a native of Tanzania, has been arrested, according to the police.

A police spokesperson said the incident took place around 8.30 am when the woman, who lived in Jaitpur village, was on her way to work in the Omaxe Mall in Alpha 2 sector.

“When she was near the Vaishno Mata Temple near Nawada roundabout, she was hit by a scooter. She was taken to a nearby private hospital where she died during treatment,” the spokesperson said.

The person riding the scooter was identified as Robot, a native of Tanzania currently residing in Alistonia Height society in Greater Noida, the official said.

“The foreign national has been arrested. He is in India on a business visa and is associated with a private company in Greater Noida,” an official of the local Beta 2 police station told PTI.

The police said the body had been sent for post-mortem and an FIR has been lodged under relevant provisions of the law while further legal proceedings are underway.

