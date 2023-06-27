Mumbai, June 27: The monsoon season has finally made its onset in Mumbai with the city receiving heavy rainfall in the last few days. Amid this, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "orange’" alert for the city for today, June 27 and tomorrow, June 28. The weather agency has asked citizens to brace for heavier showers on both, Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

An orange alert for the city means Mumbai could expect widespread rain in excess of 115.5 mm in the next 24 hours. The development of an "orange alert" by IMD for the maximum city comes after Mumbai witnessed relatively calm weather on Sunday, June 25 and Monday, June 26. On both days, Mumbai received short spells of heavy rainfall. Monsoon 2023 Update: Kerala Received 65% Deficit Rainfall So Far, Says IMD.

"There is a possibility of the monsoon being further enhanced over the Konkan region, including over Mumbai and satellite cities, as it marches northward," said KS Hosalikar, senior scientist with IMD Pune. Hosalikar also said that IMD has issued warnings for Konkan, Vidarbha and Madhya Maharashtra regions as there is a possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, Mumbai received 176mm of rain in the last 24 hours as of 8:30 am on Sunday. Furthermore, the city received an additional 47mm of rain in the subsequent 24 hours which ended on Monday morning. Although the monsoon has made its onset in Mumbai late, the heavy downpour has been a blessing for the city with Mumbai's rainfall deficit improving drastically. Monsoon 2023 Update in India: IMD Issues Alert for Heavy Rains in Most Parts of Country.

As per IMD data, Mumbai's monthly rainfall deficit which stood at 95 percent on June 21 is now at 42 percent as of Monday, June 26. Since June 1, Mumbai's Santacruz observatory received 253.1mm of rainfall as against the seasonal normal of 435.5 mm.

