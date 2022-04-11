Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 11 (ANI): Forest fires are raging in the Dhauladhar mountain range of Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala for the past three-four days, but fire fighters are finding it difficult to reach the sites at high altitudes.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Divisional Forest Officer, Dharamshala said a few fire incidents have been reported in Dharamshala in the past 3 to 4 days. The firefighters are finding it difficult to reach these mountain areas as they are on a higher scale.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Named for First Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Memorial Award.

"The major challenge that we are facing is to reach out to the fire spot which is inaccessible. It is very difficult for our staff to reach those areas with heavy fire equipment but we are trying our level best," Sharma said.

Speaking further he said, "There is no natural cause for such fire incidents in these areas. All are man-made reasons whether it is negligent acts or deliberate ones. Human is involved in it."

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green Colour Variant Goes Official in India; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

Tenzin Dorjee, a local Tibetan said, "There are fire incidents taking place in higher reaches for the last few days and it is difficult for firefighters to reach these areas. It is causing pollution and people are facing breathing problems."

The temperature is also increasing here due to the fire incidents, Dorjee explained.

Jeevan Kumar, a local youth said, "We are witnessing a fire incident in the mountains due to which temperature is increasing day by day. There is a smoky atmosphere as the Dhauladhar mountains are not clearly visible."

"We understand that these are inaccessible areas and firefighters or locals can't go there to rescue the forest and it is becoming problematic," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)