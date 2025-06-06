Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 5 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that forest guards in the state are now equipped with modern weapons to protect wildlife better. He made the statement during World Environment Day celebrations in Guwahati.

Taking to social media, X, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "Our Forest Guards are now equipped with the latest arms to protect our diverse faunal friends. World Environment Day Celebrations, Guwahati."

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1930535383260926157

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, and Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain inaugurated the Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Academy in Barchandra, North Guwahati.

This inauguration marks a significant milestone in Borgohain's vision to empower youth and cultivate world-class boxing talent from the grassroots level in the northeast, according to a release from IOS Sports and Entertainment.

The academy, a first of its kind in Guwahati, aims to provide aspiring boxers with top-tier infrastructure and expert guidance to achieve their dreams. The academy is strategically located in Barchandra, North Guwahati, and boasts a 26x26 dimension boxing ring, along with a fully equipped gymnasium with all necessary facilities.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, lauded Lovlina's initiative, stating, "Lovlina has not only brought immense glory to Assam and India with her Olympic medal but has also become a beacon of inspiration for countless aspiring athletes. The launch of the Lovlina Borgohain Boxing Academy is a testament to her dedication to nurturing grassroots talent and will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of boxing in our state. This academy is a vital step towards identifying and developing the next generation of champions from Assam," as quoted from a release by IOS Sports and Entertainment.

The Chief Minister also gave his full commitment to aiding the development of the academy, with the government pledging a 2 crore grant. He also agreed to aid Lovlina in the acquisition of land and costs for the building of hostels for the athletes. He also promised to help the academy in covering expenses related to the coaching staff and the expansion of the academy. (ANI)

