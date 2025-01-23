Gonda (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) Kunwar Ajay Pratap Singh alias Lalla Bhaiya, a six-time MLA from the Colonelganj assembly constituency of Gonda district, died on Thursday during treatment in Lucknow.

He was 62 years old.

Singh was ill for the past few days and was admitted to a private hospital in the state capital for treatment. He has two sons.

Singh's elder son Venkatesh Mohan Singh said his father's body will be cremated at Katra Shahbazpur Mela Bagiya on Friday.

He said the former MLA had a heart attack about a year ago. Since then he had been undergoing treatment.

For the last month, he had been living at his Lucknow residence. Two days ago, when his health suddenly deteriorated, he was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Lucknow and he died there, Venkatesh said.

Singh started his political career as an independent MLA in 1989. In 1991, he was elected to the Assembly on a BJP ticket. He also won from Colonelganj seat in 1993 and 1996.

In 2007, he was elected on a Congress ticket. He represented the seat in 2017 also.

