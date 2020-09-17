Barabanki (UP), Sep 17 (PTI) Son of a former Congress MLA on Thursday allegedly shot himself dead at his residence in Munshiganj area here, police said.

Sanjay Shukla (53), son of former Congress MLA from Ramnagar Shesh Narain Shukla, killed himself with his licensed revolver, they said.

Also Read | Harsimrat Kaur Badal Will Resign as Union Minister From Modi Govt to Protest Farm Bills: SAD President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Senior officials, including ASP R S Gautam and Circle Officer Seema Yadav, reached the spot to probe the matter.

Also Read | Ashok Gasti Health Update: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Critical, Says Manipal Hospital; Politicians Mourn His ‘Death’.

Meanwhile, the family members claimed that Sanjay had a heated discussion with a cable operator who had snapped the connection, before he took the extreme step.

Police said they are probing if Sanjay was suffering from depression.

PTI CORR ABN

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)