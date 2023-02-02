Shimla, Feb 2 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau on Thursday arrested former director of health services Dr Ajay Gupta in connection with a bribery case, officials said.

Gupta, who surrendered before a court after the rejection of his anticipatory bail application by the high court, has been sent to police remand till February 4.

He was earlier arrested by the anti-corruption bureau in an alleged corruption case based on a purported audio recording of financial transactions of Rs 5 lakh for the supply of PPE kits on May 20, 2020.

He was booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and was suspended.

During the investigations, vigilance officials found another recording in which Gupta purportedly demanded Rs 4.25 lakh for arterial blood gas (ABG) machines. Another case was registered against him in September 2020 and he has now been arrested in connection with this case, the officials said.

