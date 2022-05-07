New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (NPP) chief and former education minister Harshdev Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in New Delhi today.

Singh joined AAP in the presence of the party's senior leader Sanjay Singh.

Also Read | Tajinder Bagga Row: Protest and Political Slugfest After BJP Leader's Arrest, Now He Faces Non-Bailable Warrant.

Along with him, Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party's state president Rajesh Pargotra, State Secretaries Gagan Pratap and Purshottam as well as its Delhi unit chief Suresh Dogra also joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of its Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh and senior leaders Imran Husain and Durgesh Pathak.

"The work that the Aam Aadmi Party has done in the education, and healthcare sectors and the role that the Arvind Kejriwal's team has played in providing water and electricity is being discussed and appreciated all over the country. The same revolution needs to happen in Jammu and Kashmir as well," said Singh.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Suspecting Her Character, Man Murders 70-Year-Old Wife, Later Attempts Suicide.

On Thursday, former Haryana Congress leader Nirmal Singh and his daughter Chitra joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Earlier on Monday, former Congress Haryana party chief Ashok Tanwar joined the AAP in the national capital in the presence of Arvind Kejriwal.

Notably, following the huge victory of the AAP in the Assembly elections in Punjab recently, there has been a flurry of leaders joining the party. The AAP is looking to expand in states like Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)