Chennai [Tamil Nadu], July 30 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and discussed various issues.

The Congress leader Siddaramaiah is in Chennai to receive an award.

Tamil Nadu Minister Dorai Murugan, President of the state Congress Committee Alagiri, MP Thirumavalavan and several others were present during the meeting between Stalin and Siddaramiah.

Stalin welcomed Siddaramaiah with a warm welcome to which the former expressed gratitude.

"Moments captured when Viduthalai Chiruthaigal MP Shri Thirumavalavan & Tamil Nadu Congress President Alagiri & other leaders received me at Airport, as I reached Chennai to receive 'Ambedkar Sudar' award," Siddaramaiah said in a tweet. (ANI)

