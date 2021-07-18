Mandya (Karnataka) [India], July 18 (ANI): Former MP G Made Gowda passed away after a prolonged illness at a hospital here in Mandya on Saturday.

According to hospital officials, he was undergoing treatment for lung disease.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, in his condolence message, said Gowda imbibed the teachings of Gandhi.

Yediyurappa also said that Gowda was at the forefront of the Cauvery river water sharing distribution agitations.

Gowda, who took part in the freedom struggle, was imprisoned for various periods between 1942 and 1947.

He was six-time MLA from Kirugavalu Assembly constituency between 1962 and 1989 and was elected to the ninth and 10th Lok Sabha. (ANI)

