New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Chief and former Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik on Saturday congratulated the state on emerging as the top performer in fiscal management.

Taking to X, the former CM wrote in a post that he was glad to share that Odisha had emerged as the number one state in fiscal management across the country.

"Glad to share that Odisha has emerged the No-1 state in fiscal management across the country with highest overall fiscal health score of 67.8% in 2022-23, as per NITI Aayog Fiscal Health Index Report-2025. From financial bankruptcy to number one state in financial health is a truly transformative #5T achievement," the post read.

Further, he wrote that the state revenues were used to repay loans and service debts which left very little funds for the development projects and peoples welfare.

"Earlier, state revenues were used to repay loans and service debts, leaving very little funds available for development projects or people's welfare. Making the state financially buoyant helped the state devise own schemes like BSKY, KALIA, MissionShakti, boost Irrigation, focus on sports and skills, transform schools and places of worship, disaster management, invaluable infrastructure, tribal empowerment, food security and also attract investments for generating employment," the post read.

He thanked the people of Odisha for being partners in the historic and transformative journey.

"Thank the people of Odisha for being partners in this historic and transformative journey," the post further read.

Earlier today, as per the Fiscal Health Index (FHI) by NITI Aayog, the state had secured the highest overall FHI score of 67.8, ranking No. 1 in the nation for the first time.

The FHI report, which evaluates the fiscal health of Indian states based on key parameters, highlights Odisha's strong performance in several areas, particularly in Debt Index and Debt Sustainability.

It said, "Odisha excels in fiscal health with the highest overall index score of 67.8. It tops the Debt Index (99.0) and Debt Sustainability (64.0) rankings with better than average scores under Quality of Expenditure and Revenue Mobilization," (ANI)

