Mortal remains of former PM Manmohan Singh taken from AIIMS Delhi to his residence. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI): The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh were taken from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, to his residence at 3 Motilal Nehru Marg in the national capital late on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders, including Sonia Gandhi, chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party, and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, reached Dr Singh's residence.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in Delhi from Karnataka's Belagavi late Thursday night, following Dr. Manmohan Singh's death. The two leaders were in Belagavi for the party's CWC meeting on Thursday.

All government programs scheduled for Friday are to be cancelled following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, seven days of national mourning are to be declared. The Cabinet is to meet at 11 am to offer condolences. Dr Manmohan Singh's last rites are to be conducted with full state honours, they added.

Meanwhile, a seven-day mourning period has been announced in Karnataka following Manmohan Singh's death. "A government holiday has been declared for tomorrow, December 27," the Karnataka CMO said in a statement on Thursday.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26th December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," AIIMS, Delhi said.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and leaders across the political spectrum condoled Manmohan Singh's death.

President Murmu said that former Manmohan Singh made critical contributions to reforming the Indian economy and said he will be remembered for his service to the nation.

In a condolence message on X, Murmu said, "Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh Ji was one of those rare politicians who also straddled the worlds of academia and administration with equal ease. In his various roles in public offices, he made critical contributions to reforming Indian economy. He will always be remembered for his service to the nation, his unblemished political life and his utmost humility. His passing is a great loss to all of us."

"I pay my respectful homage to one of the greatest sons of Bharat and convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers," the President added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on X, "India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders, Dr. Manmohan Singh Ji. Rising from humble origins, he rose to become a respected economist. He served in various government positions as well, including as Finance Minister, leaving a strong imprint on our economic policy over the years. His interventions in Parliament were also insightful. As our Prime Minister, he made extensive efforts to improve people's lives."

Dr Manmohan Singh retired from the Rajya Sabha earlier this year after serving for 33 years in the house. Born in Punjab in 1932, Manmohan Singh served two terms as Prime Minister of India- from 2004 to 2014. He took the oath of office for the first time in 2004, after Congress' win in the 2004 Lok Sabha election against Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led NDA. He served his second term from 2009 to 2014. He was then succeeded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2014. (ANI)

