Hyderabad, Jan 15 (PTI) BRS Working President K T Rama Rao is scheduled to appear before the Enforcement Directorate on January 16 for questioning in a money laundering case related to the Formula-E race.

Rama Rao, popularly known as KTR, was issued summons to appear before the ED on January 7. However, he requested two weeks and was subsequently given a new date to appear on January 16.

The probe by the federal agency is linked to alleged irregularities in payments for the proposed Formula-E race to be held in Hyderabad in 2024.

"He (Rama Rao) will appear before the ED at 10:30 AM tomorrow (January 16)," BRS sources said on Wednesday. The federal agency filed an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), or FIR, recently under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after taking cognizance of a complaint by the Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

The investigation into Rama Rao pertains to alleged irregularities in payments amounting to about Rs 55 crore, most of which were in foreign currency, in "violation of laid-down procedures" during the previous BRS regime, for the event planned for 2024.

The Formula-E race was held in Hyderabad in February 2023. Although the race was initially planned for 2024, it was cancelled after the Congress government assumed office in December 2023.

Rama Rao, the prime accused in the case filed by the ACB over alleged irregularities in the Formula-E race, was questioned by the agency on January 9.

In December 2024, the ACB registered a case against Rama Rao, who was the Municipal Administration Minister in the previous regime, senior IAS officer Arvind Kumar, and retired bureaucrat and former Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) chief engineer B L N Reddy.

The FIR was filed under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC, dealing with criminal misappropriation, criminal misconduct, criminal breach of trust, and criminal conspiracy. These alleged actions resulted in a loss to the government exchequer to the tune of about Rs 55 crore.

