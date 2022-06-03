Jamshedpur, Jun 3 (PTI) Four persons were arrested from here on Friday for allegedly abducting a businessman and his employee and extracting Rs 14 lakh as ransom, a senior police officer said.

The businessman Akash Sinha and his staff Shivam Singh were kidnapped by a gang of 11 people from near a club here on May 27 and released the next day after Rs 14 lakh was paid as ransom, Sinha had claimed.

Soon after they were released, Sinha, a resident of Jamshedpur, had registered an FIR at Golmuri police station against the unidentified criminals.

The kidnappers had demanded Rs 60 lakh as ransom for their release, Senior Superintendent of Police, M Tamil Vanan, said.

Addressing a press conference, the SSP said the abductors who came in a four-wheeler had taken Sinha and his employee in the businessman's car to a vacant house and asked him to transfer the money online.

They contacted Sinha's family members and got Rs 13 lakh after the demand for online transfer of the amount did not materialise.

The police officer said the abductors also made Sinha take out Rs 1 lakh from his account through ATM before leaving him near Agrico roundabout here and his employee in Seraikela in neighbouring Seraikela-Khaswan district on May 28.

The abductors had asked Sinha to pay the remaining Rs 46 lakh in Ranchi soon after his release.

After the FIR was registered, Vanan said a special team, headed by Superintendent of Police (city) K Vijay Shankar, was formed to apprehend the criminals involved in the abduction. In course of the investigation, the police interrogated one Santosh Kumar Prasad.

Prasad had allegedly driven the victim's car after the abduction, the SSP said.

Based on the leads provided by him, four persons, including the kingpins of the incident Abhishekh Kumar (23) and Harjeet Singh alias Bunty (28) and their accomplices Sunny Nayak (28) and Pradip Kumar (26), were arrested from different places of the city, the SSP said.

Altogether 11 people, including two home guards, had executed the kidnapping, Vanan said.

Raids were on to apprehend the others involved in the crime and recover the money extracted from Sinha, the SSP added.

The police have seized the car and the toy gun, used in the incident, from the possession of the arrested persons.

