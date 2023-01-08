Srikakulam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 8 (ANI): Four persons were arrested in the Srikakulam district on Saturday for attempting to illegally traffic protected wildlife.

Two live pangolins were recovered from the accused who have been booked under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act (1972).

Also Read | West Bengal: Coupling Between Two Coaches of Howrah-Titlagarh Ispat Express Gets Detached at Santragachi Station.

Forest Department Range officer Murali Krishna of the Srikakulam district said that the accused have brought pangolins from Odisha.

"They were arrested by the Kashibugga forest officials while planning to transport illegally. Taking action based on the information, we caught them from a private lodge," he said.

Also Read | Air India Urination Row: Co-Passenger Says 'It Was Triggering To Hear Accused Shankar Mishra's Father Claim That Incident Did Not Happen'.

The arrested accused will be produced in court.

One of the accused is a resident of the Mandasa Mandal of Srikakulam district and the other three are from Palasa.

"They stayed in a lodge in Palasa and tried to move to another area. We came to know about the matter and stepped up their vigilance and caught them," Murali Krishna further said.

The forest department has warned that strict action will be taken if wild animals are trafficked illegally.

"Everyone has the responsibility to protect the forest wealth," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)