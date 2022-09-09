Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 9 (PTI) Four children drowned in the Aami river in Sant Kabir Nagar's Maghar during the immersing of the idol of Lord Ganesh on Friday, police officials said.

The incident took place at Mohammadpur Kathar village under the Khalilabad police station area.

Police recovered the bodies from the river with the help of fishermen and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

Superintendent of Police Sonam Kumar said, "Four children-- Pauphia (6), Ajit (6), Ruby(8) and Dipali (11)--had gone to see the immersion. The children apparently entered the river and drowned.”

