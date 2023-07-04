New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Four people were arrested for allegedly robbing a cash collecting agent of a businessman of Rs 50 lakh in Delhi's Alipur area, police said on Tuesday.

The accused included a former and a current employee of the businessman, they said.

The four arrested accused have been identified as Subash (23), Dinesh Jakhad (23), Santosh (25) and Abhimanyu (22), all residents of Rajasthan, police said.

On June 14, information was received about a quarrel at Holi Chowk in Alipur. When police reached the spot, they found that one injured person, Mukesh Kumar, was shifted to Raja Harish Chandra Hospital, Narela, through a PCR van, a senior police officer said.

In his statement to the police, Kumar said he and one Abhimanyu worked in SS Traders at Chandni Chowk and used to collect money from different places in the city, he said.

On June 14, they came to one Rahul Jaiswal to collect Rs 50 lakh as directed by the owner of the SS Traders. They collect the amount and left around 4.30 pm. When they reached a narrow street near Holi Chowk, Bada Shiv Mandir in Alipur, two persons came from behind and robbed Rs 50 lakh cash kept in two bags from them, the officer said.

Kumar sustained injuries on his forehead and face as he was beaten up by the robbers, the officer added.

Police analysed footage of over 100 CCTV cameras and identified accused Abhimanyu who was working in SS Traders. He, along with complainant Kumar, had collected Rs 50 lakh from Rahul Jaiswal. Abhimanyu disclosed that he had provided the information of the amount to be collected and the place to one of his accomplices Santosh, who was a former employee of SS Traders, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said.

Santosh was sacked from the job by the owner a week before the incident. After losing his job, he wanted to take revenge from the owner and roped in his cousin Subhash who further roped in Dinesh Jakhad. The plan was that Subhash and Dinesh would rob the cash from Kumar and Abhimanyu and after committing the robbery, they would flee to their hometown in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the DCP said.

Santosh had asked Abhimanyu to provide information whenever he had to collect a huge amount of money. On receiving the information from Abhimanyu, Santosh called Subhash and Jakhad and asked them to reach Delhi, he added.

The robbed amount was recovered from the four accused, police said.

