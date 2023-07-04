Kolkata, July 4: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed that 50 per cent of the total security strength in each booth for the forthcoming panchayat polls be from the central forces. As per central rule, not less than four central armed forces personnel can be deployed in each election booth. West Bengal Panchayat Elections 2023: Governor CV Ananda Bose's Statements on Violence Spark Fresh Row, Ruling TMC Calls His Actions Beyond Constitutional Authority.

However, considering that adequate central forces are not available to deploy this strength in this single-phase poll on July 8, a division bench of Chief Justice T.S. Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharya directed the nodal officers to consider whether two central forces personnel and two state police personnel can be deployed in each booth. It also observed that some presence of central armed forces personnel will have to be ensured in each election booth on the polling day. West Bengal Panchayat Election 2023: Withdrawal of Nominations Comes Down Drastically From 2018, State Election Commission to Calcutta HC.

The suggestion of deploying central and state forces in the ratio of 50:50 was made by Deputy Solicitor General Billwadal Bhattacharyya. The court also directed the Inspector General of the Border Security Force (BSF), who is the nodal officer on behalf of the Union government for the rural civic body polls, to review the possibilities on this count. Observing that the situation prevailing is “abnormal”, Chief Justice Sivagnanam said that possibilities can be brought under control by deploying at least two central armed forces personnel in each election booth.

