Rewari, Jun 9 (PTI) Three criminals and a passer-by were injured in a firing between two gangs here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Dharuhera Chungi area on Wednesday night when henchmen from both sides came face-to-face and opened more than 20 rounds of fire at each other, they said.

In the firing, a passer-by was also shot in his leg, they said.

According to police, the notorious gangster Rajkumar from one of the two gangs is out on a bail while Sunil, the leader of the rival gang is lodged in a jail.

One of the injured in critical condition has been referred to PGIMS hospital in Rohtak while three others are being treated in a private hospital in Rewari, police said.

Dr Aditya Yadav of the private hospital said the injured were brought here on late Wednesday night and they had bullet and knife injuries.

