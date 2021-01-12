Agartala, Jan 12 (PTI) Four insurgents of two outlawed outfits have been arrested from a tribal hamlet in Tripura's Sipahijala district, a senior police officer said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the tribal hamlet late on Monday night and arrested three insurgents of banned National Liberation Front of Tripura (NLFT)and one insurgent of United Democratic Liberation Front (UDLF) of Barak Valley, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Arindam Nath said.

The insurgents were identified as Ganga Reang alias Bailen, Jiban Reang and Lalthanga Reang, all three of NLFT and Shinghamani Reang of Hailakandi district of adjoining Assam, who is involved with UDLF of Barak Valley, a sister organization of NLFT, police said.

"We have seized two pistols, 17 rounds of ammunition, 20 NLFT extortion notices, cell phones and other incriminating materials from their possession", the IGP said.

On December 24 last year, Director General of Police VS Yadav said four out of top 10 commanders of NLFT (Biswamohan) faction laid down arms before the state police.

