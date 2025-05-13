Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 13 (ANI): A tragic road accident occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Palnadu district on Tuesday, resulting in the deaths of four people, including three women labourers and a driver.

The incident occurred on the Guntur-Kurnool National Highway, near Shivapuram village in Vinukonda Mandal in Palnadu. A vehicle carrying four women labourers from Erragondapalem Mandal in Prakasam district collided with a lorry loaded with coconuts.

The deceased women labourers were identified as residents of Gaddamadiplli village in Erragondapalem mandal.

The state's Transport Minister, Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy, expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic accident and extended condolences to the families of the deceased.

The minister directed that the best possible medical treatment be provided to the injured and instructed officials to ensure that the treatment is given completely free of cost. He further emphasised that hospital staff must deliver efficient and timely medical services.

The minister also assured that the government would fully support the affected families and extend all necessary assistance.

In a separate incident, earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a tragic road accident in the Raipur district of Chhattisgarh, in which 13 people were killed and 14 others injured.

Prime Minister Modi also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, and Rs 50,000 for each of the injured.

In a post on social media platform X, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated, "Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a road accident in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM Narendra Modi."

On Sunday, 13 individuals lost their lives and 14 others were injured after a truck collided with a trailer near Saragaon on the Raipur-Balodabazar Road in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)

