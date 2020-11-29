Nagpur, Nov 29 (PTI) Four suspected drug peddlers were arrested here in Maharashtra on Sunday and banned mephedrone (MD) worth over Rs 10 lakh seized, a crime branch official said.

One of the accused was allegedly in touch with a Mumbai-based drug peddler Aamir Khan Atiq Khan, he said.

Police seized six mobile phones and three motorcycles from the accused.

The accused are identified as Phool Singh alias Sonu Sohan Singh Patti (30), Prashant Sutte (30), Mohd Asif Riyasat Ali Ansari (32), and Azhar Mazhar Patel (24).

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) official said Patti collected the consignment of mephedrone from Aamir Khan Atiq Khan in Mumbai.

Patti was arrested at Baidyanath chowk in Nagpur on a tip-off, he said, adding 256 gm of mephedrone was seized from his possession.

A case was registered under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

