Nagpur, Dec 25 (PTI) A four-year-old boy was killed and two women were injured when a cylinder used for filling balloons with gas exploded in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Monday.

The blast occurred in front of the Bishop Cotton School ground under Sadar police station limits around 8.30 pm on Sunday, an official said.

The boy, Sizan Sheikh, was standing next to a balloon seller at the time of the explosion. The blast propelled the cylinder in the air and it landed on the child's head, he said.

Two women sustained injuries in the explosion. The victims were rushed to a hospital, where the boy was declared dead, the official said.

A probe has been initiated into the incident, he said.

