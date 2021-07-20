Coimbatore, July 20 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government is planning to launch a free vaccination drive through private hospitals in the state, for the benefit of public, by utilising CSR funds provided by private companies, state Health Minister M Subramanian said on Tuesday.

Talks were held in this connection with 117 private hospitals in Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode and Salem and the scheme will be launched in this city initially and later expanded to other parts of the state, Subramanian told reporters here.

The private companies that make contributions under the CSR initiative for the purpose will have the option to choose the hospital.

So far the government has received Rs 61 lakh and at least 7,800 people can be inoculated using it, he said adding the district collectors and industries should monitor the scheme.

Refuting the allegation by BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan that the vials meant for free vaccination drive were being diverted to private hospitals, he said if proved stringent action will be taken.

Subramanian, who reviewed the medical activities being organised in and around Walayar on Tamil Nadu-Kerala border, said no Zika virus cases were reported in the State, as the government has taken concrete drive to eradicate mosquitoes for which 21,000 personnel were appointed.

Of the required 12 crore doses of vaccination, Tamil Nadu has so far received over 1.80 crore, he said adding that in another five days more vaccines will arrive.

The government will soon form a trust to provide treatment for spinal chord related problems, he said.

Subramanian also wished speedy recovery to senior AIADMK leader E Madhusudhan, who is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai.

The State Food and civil supplies minister, Sakkarapani, Health Secretary Radhakrishnan, the District Collector, Sameeran were present during the review.

