Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (ANI): Former Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed that the Congress party failed to pay income tax every year and that the Income Tax Department has done its duty.

"The Congress party has not paid income tax every year and hence, the Income Tax department has done its duty. By not following the rules, the Congress leaders were trying to mislead the people. The problem would not have arisen if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah told his party leaders to follow the rules strictly," Bommai told reporters on Friday.

Also Read | Delhi Court Sends Arvind Kejriwal to ED Custody Till March 28, Probe Agency Alleges AAP Leader is ‘Liquor Scam Kingpin’.

Earlier on Thursday, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi asserted that by blocking the accounts of the largest opposition party the BJP had caused great damage to Indian democracy.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi claimed that all Congress' bank accounts have been frozen, the party can do no campaign work, cannot support party workers, and cannot support party candidates.

Also Read | INDIA Bloc Leaders Rap Election Commission's Door, Allege Misuse of Central Agencies Amid Arvind Kejriwal's Arrest by ED.

"All our bank accounts have been frozen. We can do no campaign work, we cannot support our workers, we cannot support our candidates. This has been done two months before the election campaign. One notice comes from the 90s, another from 6-7 years back. Quantum amount is Rs 14 lakhs and punishment - our entire financial identity. All the institutions are quiet and the Election Commission has not even said anything," he added.

He further said that the party has already lost a month fighting the IT case and its ability to fight elections has been damaged.

"This is not freezing of Congress party's bank accounts; this is the freezing of Indian democracy. As the biggest opposition party, we are unable to take any action - we can't book advertisements or send our leaders anywhere. This is an assault on democracy," he added.

Rahul Gandhi said that there is an Election Commission in the country but it has not even said anything.

"What's interesting to me is that there are institutions in this country that are supposed to protect the democratic framework. There is an Election Commission in the country but it has not even said anything; that you have frozen the bank accounts of one of the biggest political parties and largest opposition in the country," he added.

Earlier on March 8, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) dismissed the plea moved by the Congress Party which sought a stay against Income Tax Department proceedings of recovery and freezing of their Bank accounts and said the Stay Application is without merit. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)