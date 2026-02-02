Actor Ranveer Singh and director Aditya Dhar have sent social media into a tailspin following a synchronised update on their official handles. On Monday, the duo shared a mysterious "12:12" countdown, sparking immediate conversation regarding their next collaboration. ‘Dhurandhar 2’: Leaked Photos of Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Rampal From Mumbai Set Spark Buzz Ahead of March 19, 2026 Release.

The brief, text-based posts appeared without an official title or trailer, leaving fans to speculate on the nature of the upcoming reveal. However, the timing and the specific branding used in the posts have led many to believe that a major milestone for their ongoing franchise is just hours away.

‘Dhurandhar 2’ Teaser Dropping on February 3?

The cryptic "12:12" update is widely expected to signal the digital premiere of the teaser for Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge on Tuesday, February 3. Industry insiders suggest the teaser has already been finalised, with a reported runtime of 1 minute and 48 seconds.

If the footage debuts tomorrow, it would mark the first official look at the sequel following months of secretive filming. Fans are particularly eager to see if the teaser confirms the long-rumoured identity of "Bade Sahab," the shadowy antagonist teased during the climax of the first film.

Did Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh Tease ‘Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge’ Teaser Release Date in Cryptic Posts?

High Stakes and Global Success

The timing of this announcement follows the massive commercial success of the first Dhurandhar, which was released in late 2025. That film concluded its theatrical run as a historic blockbuster, grossing over ₹1,300 crore worldwide and becoming one of the highest-grossing Indian films of all time.

The franchise recently made its digital debut on Netflix on January 30. While the film quickly climbed to the number one spot globally, the streaming version has sparked some online debate due to minor censorship and a slightly shorter runtime compared to the original 214-minute theatrical cut.

About ‘Dhurandhar’ Series

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the series follows Hamza Ali Mazhari (Singh), an Indian operative navigating the high-stakes world of international espionage. While the first instalment focused on an infiltration mission in Lyari, the sequel is expected to broaden the scale of the conflict. OG ‘Ramba Ho’ Girl Kalpana Iyer Reveals She Danced Barefoot Despite Bleeding for the 1981 Song.

The ensemble cast, which includes R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal, is expected to return. Sources close to the production suggest that The Revenge will delve deeper into the backstory of the agency, raising the emotional stakes for Singh’s character. Dhurandhar 2 will clash with Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups at the box office.

