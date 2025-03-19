New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) Handling over 2,600 buses daily, Delhi's Kashmere Gate ISBT is set to become more efficient and commuter-friendly with real-time bus updates, estimated wait times, and improved turnaround time through digital displays and SMS alerts.

The Kashmere Gate Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) is set to have an Automated Bus Bay Allotment System which aims to reduce congestion, optimise space utilisation, and enhance real-time passenger information services. The system will also integrate Fastag-based entry/exit management to streamline traffic flow.

To implement this tech-driven upgrade, the Delhi Transport Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (DTIDC) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) for the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of the system.

According to the tender, the project will be developed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model and will cover 60 bus bays with a 25 per cent expansion provision. The selected concessionaire will be responsible for its design, development, implementation, and five-year maintenance, with an option for a three-year extension based on performance.

The system will feature digital displays at bus bays, estimated wait times, SMS alerts for bus crew, and an integrated mobile app and web portal for live bus tracking. It is also expected to cut down buses' turnaround time, and reduce manual coordination.

Currently, inter-state buses take 45-60 minutes to turn around, leading to congestion inside and outside the ISBT. During an inspection last year, Delhi LG VK Saxena had directed officials to cut this turnaround time to 30 minutes, which would increase bus circulation by over 50 per cent. The new system is expected to play a crucial role in achieving this goal.

